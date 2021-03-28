Bigbom Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bigbom has a total market cap of $292,457.23 and approximately $92,773.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bigbom has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

