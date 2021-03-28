Biffa (LON:BIFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $278.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.50 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 275.28 ($3.60), with a volume of 25284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The firm has a market cap of £828.51 million and a P/E ratio of -39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.09.

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.