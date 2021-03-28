Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.