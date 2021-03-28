Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,323.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,270.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,026.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,203.08 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.