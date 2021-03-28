Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,044,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

