Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.92.

REGN opened at $476.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

