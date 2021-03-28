Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $166,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,216.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $307.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.64. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $172.65 and a one year high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

