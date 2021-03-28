Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 702 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 31,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

