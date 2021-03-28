Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $209.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $124.55 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

