Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.93 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Approximately 701,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 375,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of £391.46 million and a PE ratio of -13.60.

Get Benchmark alerts:

In other news, insider Septima Maguire acquired 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £19,910.68 ($26,013.43).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.