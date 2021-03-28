Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s previous close.

Ultralife stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 911.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

