BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BESIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

