Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.92

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €49.92 ($58.73) and traded as high as €53.71 ($63.19). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €53.21 ($62.60), with a volume of 2,482,617 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.92.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

