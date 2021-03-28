Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 23.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 914,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.95 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

