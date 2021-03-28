Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SCPPF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

