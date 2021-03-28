Barclays PLC Sells 4,165 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPC opened at $18.19 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.13 million, a PE ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

