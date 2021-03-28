Barclays PLC Sells 4,165 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:TPC opened at $18.19 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.13 million, a PE ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
