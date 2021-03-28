Barclays PLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,239 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

