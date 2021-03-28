Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $162,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMP stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $385.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

