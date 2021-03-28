Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,620 shares of company stock worth $1,131,307. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI opened at $88.39 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

