Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $707.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

