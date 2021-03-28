Barclays PLC Has $392,000 Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

