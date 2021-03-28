Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 817,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,779,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $18.76 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

