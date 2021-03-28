Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Bankinter stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

