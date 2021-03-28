Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,275 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of WNS worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 326,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WNS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in WNS by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 411,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 240,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Wedbush upped their price target on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

