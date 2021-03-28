Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 33,177 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of The Bancorp worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 410,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

