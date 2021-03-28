Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 24,753 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

NYSE DASH opened at $134.01 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

