Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 320,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on CIXX shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

