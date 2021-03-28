Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,726 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 101,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,123 shares of company stock worth $3,641,422. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.81 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $827.54 million, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

