Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 18,184 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

