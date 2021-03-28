Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,407 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $27.11 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,345,907. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

