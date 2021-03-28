Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Banco Santander stock opened at GBX 248.55 ($3.25) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.16. The firm has a market cap of £43.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of GBX 137.80 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 264.35 ($3.45).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

