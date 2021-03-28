BancFirst Co. (BANF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

BancFirst has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $72.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,126,182.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

