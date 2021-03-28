Banano Achieves Market Cap of $12.10 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $48,879.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00057580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00047867 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00225864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.00613101 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,351,183 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

