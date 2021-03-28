Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

