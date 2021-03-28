Baader Bank Reiterates “€530.00” Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAA. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €517.30 ($608.59).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €675.50 ($794.71) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €737.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €716.60.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.