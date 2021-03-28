Baader Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ETR:EVT opened at €29.63 ($34.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 322.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.48. Evotec has a 12-month low of €19.37 ($22.79) and a 12-month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

