Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.73.
Several analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of AZUL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 1,708,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
