AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $56.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

