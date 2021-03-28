Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Sidoti

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVA. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

AVA opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avista by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

