Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Sidoti

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVA. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
AVA opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.
In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avista by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
