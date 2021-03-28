AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,380.23.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AutoZone by 847.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded up $39.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,413.73. The company had a trading volume of 289,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,228.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,189.49. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $757.18 and a 1 year high of $1,424.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

