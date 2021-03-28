Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average is $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $126.69 and a 12-month high of $192.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

