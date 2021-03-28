Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a growth of 343.1% from the February 28th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Auris Medical stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 460,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,311. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

