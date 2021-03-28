Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Atlas Energy Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

