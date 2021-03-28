Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Atlas Energy Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
Atlas Energy Group Company Profile
