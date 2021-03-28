Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

In related news, insider Andrew Cook purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.63 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,250.00 ($40,178.57). Also, insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin acquired 17,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.62 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of A$99,801.01 ($71,286.44).

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

