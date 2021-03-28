Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

