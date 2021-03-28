ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.37

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 66005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAZY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.