Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,285,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

