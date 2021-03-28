Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 263.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,040 shares of company stock worth $27,950,301. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

ARES stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.57%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

