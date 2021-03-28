Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 367,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 297,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 693.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 258,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

ADM stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

