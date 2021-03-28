Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5187 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS ACKAY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

